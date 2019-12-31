<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho is hungry for goals after scoring for Leicester City over the weekend.

The marksman was on the score sheet as the Foxes secured a 2-1 win over West Ham United in London.

The victory kept the Foxes second in the English Premier League and Iheancho has reflected on his performance.

The former Manchester City striker, who started in the absence of Jamie Vardy, stressed the importance of remaining sharp and delivering in training when speaking on the club’s official website.

“It came like a surprise!” he said. “The cross was good from JJ (James Justin) and Ayoze [Pérez] kept it in and I was at the right place at the right time to head it in, so I’m happy.

“It’s always a good feeling to get a goal in the team. So, as a striker, you always want to get a goal and I’m not playing too much, so you have to keep your mentality up there, so you need to keep going.

“Whenever you get a chance, you take it, so I just need to keep my head up, keeping working hard every day, so if I get my chance, I’ll take it,” he added.

“I’ll keep going as a professional, so I just have to keep going.”

Iheanacho, 23, has now netted five goals in six matches across all competitions in the current campaign.