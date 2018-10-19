



Harry Magurie has opened the door to a potential move to Manchester United in the future, insisting it would be “difficult” for him if a ‘giant’ club were to make a move for his services.

England defender Maguire has emerged as one of the top centre-backs in the Premier League, impressing during the World Cup and at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Indeed, United were keen on securing a deal for the 25-year-old in the summer transfer window, only for the club to fail to meet Leicester’s £75 million ($99m) demands.

Maguire ultimately remained at the King Power Stadium and signed a new five-year deal but he admits that, with his Champions League ambitions factored in, he would have a tough decision to make should one of Europe’s top clubs make a move to sign him again.

When asked about one of football’s “giant” clubs potentially bidding for him in the future, he told BBC Sport: “Yes, definitely it would be a difficult one.

“I’m an ambitious player. If you’re not an ambitious footballer, you’re in the wrong game really.

“Everyone wants to play at the top level, everyone wants to play in the biggest tournaments in the world, so obviously the Champions League is one.”

Despite the speculation over his future, Maguire felt he owed Leicester for their support as his performances for the club ultimately led to him earning a regular place in the England squad.

He added: “I want to concentrate fully on Leicester this year. See where it takes the club and see where we go from there.

“The platform they gave me to go and play at a World Cup is something I’ll never forget, so it’s a big part of me wanting to show something back.

“Since I made my debut at Sheffield United I felt like I could step on and climb the leagues. Signing for Leicester, they gave me a great platform to go and play for England as well.

“My main aim is to be playing week in, week out in the Premier League and to get picked for England. However, I do want to win trophies. I want to win trophies with my country and I want to win trophies at club level.”

Maguire was one of the Three Lions’ star performers at the World Cup in Russia, scoring along the way to help Gareth Southgate reach the semi-final, where they were eventually beaten by Croatia.

On the goal against Sweden in the quarters, Maguire noted it was the “biggest adrenaline rush I have ever had” but has regrets that England couldn’t reach the final.

He added: “It’s something, when I think about it all, that brings a bit of sadness to me. Although it should be such a happy time, the semi-final still hurts.

“I always look back at the second half and think we didn’t handle the ball as well as we had done in the tournament.

“I wouldn’t use tiredness as an excuse. Pressure is probably the big thing – it’s a semi-final, you’re so close to it, you don’t want to be the one who makes the mistake.

“Maybe we needed to be braver as a team to keep the ball off the press they were playing.”