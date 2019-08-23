<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva is set to complete a loan move to Monaco in the next few days, Sky Sports reports.

Having signed two Belgian midfielders in Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet during the English transfer window, Brendan Rodgers has been open to offers for Silva, and it was always likely he would move on before the European deadline.

The Portugal international, who has 26 caps for his country, only made 14 Premier League appearances in his two seasons at the King Power Stadium after joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2017.

Silva was on loan at Monaco for the second half of last season, and even though there’s been a managerial change at the club, the Ligue 1 side were keen to extend the arrangement.

Leicester and Monaco were discussing a swap deal between Silva and Tielemans, but they could not reach agreement.

Sky Sports reports the two clubs have now agreed a loan fee, and Silva is expected to travel to Monaco to complete a move before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

Silva could become the second Leicester player to join Monaco on loan during this window after Islam Slimani’s move was confirmed on Wednesday.