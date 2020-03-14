<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Leicester City are beginning to prepare for life after Kasper Schmeichel and have been linked with many goalkeepers in recent weeks.

Despite bringing in Danny Ward from Liverpool for £12.5m in 2018, Italian outlet Il Tempo are claiming that both Leicester and Tottenham are preparing to battle for Lazio and Albania international goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.





The 24-year-old has already featured over 150 times for Lazio and could be keen to join the Foxes should they secure Champions League qualification next season.

However, with Strakosha only tied down until 2022, Lazio are believed to be preparing an offer a long-term deal that will include a massive wage increase.

The Foxes have also been linked with a €22m move Trabzonspor keeper Ugurcan Cakir.