Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison has heaped praises on teammate Wilfred Ndidi for his contributions towards the team’s 2-0 victory against Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Wilfred Ndidi’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal: 100% final third pass accuracy

90% pass accuracy

7/10 tackles won – most on the pitch

5 ball recoveries

3 successful take-ons

3 interceptions

0 goals conceded Such a vital player for Leicester. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/9l7F5qjywM — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 9, 2019

The England U-21 player who was one of the goalscorers feels the Nigerian is not getting the recognition he deserves because he is not from England.

Maddison made his observation via his twitter handle after the match.

“Having Wilfred Ndidi is like having two players. He does not get the credit he deserves.” Top player, @Ndidi25. If he was English, they’d be all over him #Team9jaStrong,” he said.

Joining Maddison to appreciate Ndidi was the Daily Mail of UK in their ratings of City players.

Ndidi was among the few City players that were rated highly by the London based medium

“Leicester’s link man was strong in the tackle and distributed the ball well. Guilty of a shocking miss when he rattled the bar but key role in their second goal. (7),” read the rating.

City manager Brendan Rodgers also added his voice by praising Ndidi for the second goal.

“The second goal was Wilfred Ndidi pressing the game, winning the ball in counter press to stop their counter attack, and then we worked our way through,” he said at the post match conference.