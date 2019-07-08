<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Youri Tielemans from Monaco for a club record £40m on a four-year deal.

Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at the King Power Stadium, making 13 appearances, scoring three goals and adding four assists.

His performances alerted a number of other top clubs, in the Premier League and Europe, but Leicester have worked hard to secure him on a permanent deal with Rodgers making him his top transfer target.

Sky Sports News also previously reported Tielemans had made it clear Leicester was his preferred destination, even though it was suggested Manchester United might come in for him if Paul Pogba left Old Trafford this summer.

The 22-year-old is Brendan Rodgers’ third signing of the summer following full-back James Justin’s arrival from Luton and Ayoze Perez joining from Newcastle for £30m.

The Belgian international will now join up with the squad as Leicester travel to France next week for their pre-season training camp.