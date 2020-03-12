<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that ‘a few’ un-named players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The virus has already been classed as pandemic, with three major European leagues (LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue 1) either cancelling fixtures or playing behind closed doors since March 1.

Manchester City v Arsenal was also postponed on Wednesday after Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis – who came into contact with Arsenal players – confirmed he was positively tested for Covid-19.





“We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus),” Rodgers told reporters on Thursday.

“We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad.”

Unfortunately for Leicester, there was more bad news with defender Ricardo Pereira now ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday, and is likely to miss at least four months of action.

Pereira will miss this summer’s European Championship should it go ahead.