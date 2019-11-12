Nigeria U17 whiz Akinkumni Amoo is attracting interest from across Europe.
Leicester City are set to battle European giants Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain for the signature of Amoo.
Arsenal and Manchester City have also watched Amoo’s progress at the U17 World Cup.
Amoo is tied to local club Sidos FC.
