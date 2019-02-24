



Leicester manager Claude Puel has urged fans not to turn their backs on Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi, and the rest of the team after losing Saturday’s premier league clash against Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium.

Wilfried Zaha’s brace, Michy Batshuayi’s lucky opener and Luka Milivojevic’s penalty sealed an emphatic 4-1 victory for the Eagles.

The Foxes are now winless in their last seven games with boss Puel under mounting pressure.

Leicester, who equalled a club record of four straight Premier League home defeats, have won just four league games at the King Power Stadium this season but the Frenchman asked for the fans’ backing.

“I understand their feelings and I understand their disappointment,” he said, with Leicester in 12th.

“All I can say is keep all their support for the players for the next game against Brighton (on Tuesday) because they need to keep their confidence.

“It’s a difficult moment in their careers – a difficult moment in the season – they have to find a good reaction, good response and a positive attitude.

“Sometimes they have disappointment with all the effort and it’s difficult to accept.

“Of course one point from six is a big disappointment. If we look at the points it’s not enough. But if we look at the performances it’s crazy when you see what we’re producing on the pitch. We must keep going.”

Exactly two years ago the club sacked Claudio Ranieri after a 2-1 first-leg defeat in the Champions League last 16 in Seville.