Leicester will reportedly demand £14m in compensation if Arsenal swoop for their manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Gunners are currently looking for a new long-term boss after sacking Unai Emery on Friday.

Rodgers has emerged as one of the favourites to replace the Spaniard.

However, it seems he won’t come cheaply, having been with the overachieving Foxes less than 12 months.

According to the Telegraph, it will cost Arsenal a cool £14m to prise Rodgers away from the King Power Stadium.

Leicester inserted that fee into his contract when he signed a three-and-a-half year deal back in February.

Meanwhile Rodgers has also reacted to the move.

“It’s natural that there are links,” he said. “If you are doing okay people want to take you away from something you enjoy. If you’re not it doesn’t matter.

“We think we are starting something exciting. Arsenal is a fantastic club. One of the greats in this country. If the people at Arsenal have moved Unai on, I’m sure they have an idea of who they want to bring in.

“There’s disappointment whenever a coach loses his job. Unai has proved himself over a number of years. I have sympathy for him.”