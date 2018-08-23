Leicester City manager, Claude Puel, has showered encomium on the Foxes’ Nigerian import, Wilfred Ndidi, after the midfielder recently penned a new six-year contract with the club.

Ndidi, 21, has impressed since linking up with the former Premier League champions from Belgian side KRC Genk in January 2017.

The talented midfielder has been named the club’s young player of the year for the past two seasons.

He has developed into one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents as well as a key member of Leicester City’s first team squad.

Ndidi was the Premier League’s most successful tackler last season and was courted by Liverpool and Arsenal.

“We forget that he is just 21, it’s crazy, he is like an experienced player. It’s great to have this sort of player in the team – he gives attitude, spirit and strength,” Puel stated during his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Leicester City’s Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday at the St Mary’s Stadium.

“He is comfortable with the ball and passes well. He has the capacity to take information and play forward. It’s great to have this player in the team.”