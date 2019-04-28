<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal’s hopes of a top-four finish have taken a major blow as they conceded three goals with 10 men for the second season in a row at Leicester City with Jamie Vardy getting a brace.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was shown a second yellow card in the 36th minute and Arsenal’s resistance was broken just before the hour-mark when Youri Tielemans headed home from James Maddison’s cross.

Vardy doubled the lead with four minutes to go, heading in after his lob rebounded back off the crossbar, before tapping home from Ricardo Pereira’s low cross in stoppage time for his 18th goal of the season.

Leicester have now won consecutive home league matches against Arsenal for the first time since November 1983.

The Gunners remain fifth after their third straight league defeat, two point outside the top four.

Leicester have moved up to eighth, three points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in the battle for seventh place.