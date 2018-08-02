Leicester City manager Claude Puel has praised the mentality of Kelechi Iheanacho, but he also insisted the Nigeria striker is still far from full fitness after an extended break caused by his participation at the World Cup.

Iheanacho opened scoring for Leicester City in last night’s pre-season friendly against Valencia after he was also on target against Udinese.

Puel said he has been impressed by the attitude of the Super Eagles striker.

“I think he came back with a good mentality, of course he cannot play for a long time at the moment with good fitness levels,” Puel said.

“I’m happy about the mentality of the players. They’ve come back with a good spirit and with a fighting spirit.

“I’m happy about this, but we needed to make attention and protect them with rotation and to work on their fitness step by step. We will see what’s happened.”

‘The Foxes’ play their final pre-season friendly on Saturday at French club Lille.

They open the new Premier League season on Friday, August 10 at Manchester United.