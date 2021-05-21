Leicester City captain Wes Morgan to retire end of the season by extension after the tie against Tottenham on Sunday.

The 37-year-old was out of contract in the summer while Christian Fuchs, who also lifted the Premier League in 2016, and Matt James will leave the King Power Stadium.

Morgan led the Foxes to their historic title win and was also a late substitute in last Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

He could make his final appearance in Sunday’s must-win Premier League game against Tottenham as Leicester chase a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.





Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “Wes has been one of Leicester City’s greatest servants, leading the team through the club’s most successful era and helping to set the standards that have pushed the club forward.

Morgan has made 324 appearances for Leicester since joining from Nottingham Forest in January 2012, scoring 14 goals.

His career spanned the top four divisions of English football, making over 750 appearances. He was named in the Football League’s Team of the Decade, the Championship Team of the Year on three occasions and the PFA Team of the Year in 2015/16.