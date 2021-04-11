



Leicester City will make a move for Ademola Lookman should Fulham fail to stay in the Premier League at the end of the season.

Lookman has scored four goals and recorded four assists since linking up with Fulham on loan from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig last summer.

Despite his impressive form, the Cottagers have struggled on their return to the top flight.





And should they get relegated, Fulham can surely expect a number of their players to be targeted by others.

One member of their current squad they will be powerless over is Lookman. The Sunday Mirror reports that Fulham’s hopes of keeping the RB Leipzig winger will likely depend on whether they beat the drop.

And should they make an immediate return to the Championship, Leicester would be interested in offering Lookman the chance to remain in the Premier League.