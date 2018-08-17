Leicester City manager Claude Puel has brushed off local media reports suggesting his departure from the club is imminent.

Puel is the bookmakers’ favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season despite Leicester having played only one game so far — a 2-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Earlier this month, sources told ESPN that Puel was under pressure to keep his job, with the club already considering possible targets, including Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, to replace him.

“I can’t comment on speculation. I don’t bet and I don’t do the lottery — it’s not my way,” Puel told reporters on Thursday.

“My job is to build something with Leicester, to continue to develop this club, to develop the players and the squad.

“After this, if people are angry or not satisfied, that is my concern. It is not the first time, it will not be the last.”

Puel, who helped Leicester to a ninth-placed finish last season, will take charge of Leicester’s first home game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.