



Leicester City are chasing Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers is starting to prepare for life without talisman Jamie Vardy, with the 34-year-old in the twilight of his career at the King Power Stadium.

While Vardy has shown no signs of slowing down, with 12 Premier League goals this season, Rodgers is beginning the hunt to find a long-term replacement at striker.





The Sun says Toney is at the top of the Leicester’s shopping list following an outstanding debut season in the Championship.

The 24-year-old has scored a whopping 24 goals from his first 30 league matches this campaign, five more than Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong.

While the Bees are hopeful that the former Peterborough frontman’s goalscoring exploits could finally lead them to the top flight, it appears they may struggle to keep hold of him regardless of where they end up next season.