Leicester City fans have called on boss Brendan Rodgers to include Kelechi Iheanacho in the team’s starting eleven against Southampton, in Saturday’s Premier League home game.

The fans made this known on Leicester Mercury’s Facebook page.

Iheanacho made a big impact from the substitutes’ bench in Wednesday’s 1-1 Carabao Cup first-leg draw with Aston Villa, scoring clinically to leave the semi-final firmly in the balance.

It was Iheanacho’s third goal in his three appearances in the season’s Carabao Cup.

And ahead of this weekend’s clash against the Saints, the fans are united in their thoughts on Iheanacho starting alongside talisman Jamie Vardy.

A fan GW Wright said if Rodgers decide to go for two strikers, then Iheanacho must start.





“If we shift to two up front, yes. If not, always vardy.

According to Rana Rothschild, he stressed: “Yeah he needs to start… Those are two goals now from Vardy and him.”

For Peter Clamp he said he wants both Iheanacho and Vardy to lead the attack.

“Vardy, Iheanacho up front together,” he wrote.

Agreeing with Camp’s suggestion was Az Roy.

“Vardy, Iheanacho, Hamza. Rest Chilwell and Tielemans.”

And giving his views, Raymond Vickers agreed that Iheanacho must start, stressing he is a great player.

He wrote: “Yes and Hamza (Choudhury)

Timothy Mabuka: Great, great player.”

However Joshua Aryeetey said he wants Iheanacho to continue in his super-sub role.

“For me he should come in from the bench and do the magic…. Great player though.”