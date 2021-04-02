



Leicester City fans have been showing Kelechi Iheanacho their appreciation after the striker was named Premier League player of the month for March.

Iheanacho has been in a rich vein of form for the Foxes, scoring five goals in three league outings last month.

The Nigeria international netted eye-catching strikes away to Burnley – earning City a 1-1 draw – and Brighton, where Brendan Rodgers’ men went on to win 2-1.

He then bagged a hat-trick in the 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium.





The award does not even take into account his brace in the FA Cup quarter-final victory over Manchester United before the international break.

Iheanacho was one of eight players in contention for the accolade, seeing off the likes of former Leicester ace Riyad Mahrez, Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and Man United defender Luke Shaw.

“I’m so pleased and honoured to win this award. It’s great to be recognised, but I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team-mates and the manager,” said Iheanacho.

“I’m really enjoying playing at the minute and hopefully I can push on and help the team to finish as high as possible this season.”