Leicester City are eyeing Manchester United winger Daniel James.

The Manchester Gazette says his time with the Red Devils could be drawing to a close with Leicester City at the front of the queue for his signature.





Given United’s desperation to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, should a deal come off it would only place James even further down the United pecking order.

James is now two years into his time at Manchester United and has struggled to reach the lofty expectations placed on him upon his arrival.