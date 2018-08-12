Leicester City manager Claude Puel is under pressure to keep his job, with the club already considering possible targets to replace him, ESPN reports.

Sources confirmed a report by the Mirror that Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is on Leicester’s radar to replace Puel should they decide to sack him, and Thierry Henry, one of Martinez’s assistants with Belgium, is also under consideration.

Puel’s security remained uncertain during the summer as Leicester won just one of their last seven games last term.

Leicester’s board want to give Puel an opportunity to work with his new squad, but if they do not show improvement over the first six games, they could revisit their position, ESPN reports.

There were also reports of unrest in the Leicester dressing room at the end of last season, but the club decided to keep Puel over the summer.

He was backed in the transfer market with seven signings and the club managed to keep defender Harry Maguire, who had been linked to a move to Manchester United.

Martinez, who was in attendance for Leicester’s 2-1 defeat to United in the Premier League opener on Friday, guided Belgium to the World Cup semifinals, but sources said the former Everton and Wigan boss would consider a return to club management if the right opportunity came along.

Henry would be keen to take his first steps into first-team management after giving up his television analyst role with Sky Sports following the World Cup. He was strongly linked with Aston Villa last month until the club decided to keep Steve Bruce.

Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner and Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers were both reported to be candidates to replace Puel at the end of last season.

Puel was appointed to replace Craig Shakespeare in October and signed a contract through June 2020.