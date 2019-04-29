<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Leicester City’s need to be ‘more aggressive’ saw him take off Wilfred Ndidi against a 10-man Arsenal side.

The Foxes scored all their goals in the second half as they defeated Unai Emery’s side 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors had Ainsley Maitland-Niles sent off in the 36th minute and, to unsettle their drive, Rodgers substituted the ever-present Ndidi – cautioned after 13 minutes of action – for Harvey Barnes at half-time.

“I thought when it was 11 vs. 11 we were the better team, we looked a threat, we just needed to control their counter-attacks,” Rodgers told the Leicester City club website.

“In the second half we wanted to be more aggressive, taking off Wilf [Wilfred Ndidi] who was on a yellow card, put an extra creative midfield player in and then putting Harvey [Barnes] wide.

“I thought in the second half we showed great fitness levels, great energy and scored all three very good goals.”

The switch paid dividends as Youri Tielemans’ 59th-minute header and a late double from Jamie Vardy handed Rodgers his fifth win on his eighth outing as Leicester manager.

On the international scene, Ndidi’s Nigeria have been drawn in Group B of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, which kicks off on June 21.

The Super Eagles will look to navigate past Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar for a spot in the knockout phase.