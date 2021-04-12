



After a disappointing weekend of English Premier League football for East Midlands club Leicester City, Northern Irish manager of the club Brendan Rodgers had a lot to be concerned about the team’s overall display that led to the Foxes being behind by three goals in 48 minutes and their response, which very nearly led to a draw.

However, Rodgers singled out in-form Nigerian striker and Leicester forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, for praise in the 3-2 loss to David Moyes’ extremely impressive West Ham United on Sunday at the London Stadium in London.

The official club website for Leicester City quoted Rodgers as saying: “For the last 30 minutes, or second half, I thought after the goal we were good but it’s something that… it’s always easy to play when you’re 3-0 down. I don’t look so much at that.

“We get the goal back, two very good goals from Kels (Kelechi Iheanacho) and we’re looking at the players and analysing the likes of Youri Tielemans.”





On a matchday when the often reliable safe hands of Leicester keeper, Kasper Schmeichel, were leaking goals and the Foxes’ defense did not help with protecting the backline, Iheanacho took on the heroic business of dragging the entire team back to contention, only that his brace was not enough as they simply ran out of time to score a leveller.

The double-takes Iheanacho’s goal run to nine in his last six matches which is an incredible vein of form for the Super Eagles striker, whose performance last month won him the prestigious Premier League Player of the Month award for March.

The two goals also mean Iheanacho’s blazing form has brought him equal to his personal best on 14 goals scored in a single season of the EPL. He first attained that feat while at the Etihad playing in Manchester City colours during the 2015/2016 campaign.

Leicester are looking to reach the FA Cup final for the fifth time in their history when they take on Southampton in their next domestic game on Sunday April 18.