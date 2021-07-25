Leicester City ‘aware’ of Arsenal interest in James Maddison

Leicester City are ‘open’ to offers for midfielder James Maddison, it has been claimed.

The playmaker, who figured in Saturday’s friendly at Burton Albion, has been linked with a move to Arsenal throughout the summer.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Maddison and is reportedly preparing to offload members of his current squad to help fund a transfer.

And, according to 90min.com, the Foxes are “ready to listen to offers if they come in and are big enough”.

The reports added that the Foxes are not actively looking to sell, but that Maddison is believed to be “open to the idea of a move away from the club, particularly to one in London”.