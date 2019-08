Leicester City have agreed a deal to sign Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet.

According to Sky Sports, Belgian international is set to join the Foxes for £18m and will undergo a medical before officially completing his move on deadline day.

Praet – who was also linked AC Milan and Valencia earlier this summer – has been described by Sampdoria boss Eusebio Di Francesco as “one of the best midfielders in Italy.”.

The 25-year-old previously played alongside Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans at Anderlecht.