Leicester City have agreed a deal to sign Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet.
According to Sky Sports, Belgian international is set to join the Foxes for £18m and will undergo a medical before officially completing his move on deadline day.
Praet – who was also linked AC Milan and Valencia earlier this summer – has been described by Sampdoria boss Eusebio Di Francesco as “one of the best midfielders in Italy.”.
The 25-year-old previously played alongside Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans at Anderlecht.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]