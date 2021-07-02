Leicester announce Boubakary Soumaré signing

Leicester continue adding to their squad, having confirmed the much-anticipated arrival of Boubakary Soumaré from Lille.

The Foxes had been chasing his signature for some time and have at last announced his acquisition.

The transfer fee is undisclosed, although local reports in Leicester and France put it in the region of €20m-€25m, and he has signed a five-year deal.

“I’m really proud to come to the Premier League and a big club like Leicester. It’s going to really help me to develop my game and progress as a player, so I feel it is the right step,” he told the club’s official website.

“Leicester is a very ambitious club. When they spoke to me about their plans and what they wanted from me, I knew straight away I wanted to come.”

The 22-year-old was on the books at PSG before joining Lille in 2017.