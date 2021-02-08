



Super Eagles defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be on parade against Brighton & Hove Albion in Wednesday’s FA cup clash Leicester City Coach Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

The Nigeria international who has become a must play for the foxes has recently been sidelined by injury forcing him to miss action in foxes’ last three matches. But Rodgers who is apparently missing his man confirmed following a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers that ‘Wilf’ as he fondly calls Ndidi, will be in action against Brighton on Wednesday.

Though the duo of Hamza Choudhury’s and Papy Mendy have been successful in applying themselves, but defensive-minded midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is being missed by Leicester when the team fail to score yet keep a clean sheet in defence.





The Nigerian according to Rodgers isn’t just a great tackler or perceptive reader of the game with incredible attributes for an athlete in his position. No, he is much more than that: when players like Ndidi, or former-Arsenal player Patrick Viera before him, win the precious ball back from dangerous Premier League opponents in a game they start a momentum in order for teammates to follow suit.

Most deadly players in this role also pose a goal threat, which, in my opinion, Ndidi does more so at set pieces and shooting than the formerly mentioned Foxes. The ex-Genk man’s influence on the King Power side is rather immeasurable.

Happily for the Blue Army and the east Midlands team in general, Ndidi is poised to make another comeback after injury. Rodgers, the Foxes manager, spoke about the Nigeria international after the Wolves game and elaborated on the issue:

“Wilf will be back for Wednesday [FA Cup match versus Brighton & Hove Albion].

“We were thinking about this game Wolverhampton Wanders in the EPL but we just felt we didn’t want to risk him.”