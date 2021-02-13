



Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi is in good shape for Saturday’s (today) Premier League clash against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigeria international missed the Foxes last two games due to injury but returned in Wednesday’s Emirates FA Cup win against Brighton & Hove Albion.





Rodgers insists Ndidi is ready to play 90 minutes against the champions.

“Wilf is ready for 90 minutes. We wanted to give him game-time on Wednesday,” Rodgers said ahead of the game.

”In him , we have someone who can win the ball in, so he is ready to play 90 minutes.”

Ndidi has made 16 league appearances for Leicester this season and scored one goal.