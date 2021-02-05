



Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi are close to making returns from their injuries and one or both could feature in some way at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Vardy, 34, has been absent for four games after undergoing minor hernia surgery in January, while midfielder Ndidi, 24, was substituted in City’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Everton last week.

Rodgers provided a comprehensive update on his squad ahead of Sunday’s trip to the Molineux Stadium.

“Yes, Jamie will be available for the weekend,” Rodgers said inside the King Power Centre at LCFC Training Ground.

“Like we said at the time, it was just about trying to fit the operation in at the right time.





“We had a good idea of the recovery time, but of course, Jamie naturally is very fit and he’s recovered very well. He looks fit and strong and is available, which is great.”

Ndidi, on the other hand, will be monitored over the coming days as the Club’s medical team will analyse his suitability to feature in the West Midlands.

“We’ll see with him over the next 24 hours, just whether it’s worth the risk or not,” Rodgers continued.

“He’s coming along very, very well. We’ll assess that. If not for the weekend, he’ll definitely be available for midweek (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round.”