



Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is desperate to keep his squad together this summer.

Rodgers has urged Leicester to keep hold of all their key players this summer despite the club recording a loss of nearly £70million in their latest financial results.

“f there’s a summer where you maybe wouldn’t be looking to lose your players it would be this summer,” said Rodgers, as his side prepare to meet Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final.





“We want to keep the players we have and add to them as opposed to moving any on. That would be the message as from now.

“You always plan to keep your players but you always have to have a ‘what if?’ scenario.

“As I sit here I can’t see us losing anyone this summer but I’ve maybe said that before. I may have said that with Ben Chilwell, and he’s gone. But we certainly don’t plan to lose anyone.”