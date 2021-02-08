



Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has defended Kelechi Iheanacho after the Nigerian not too impressive performance in Sunday’s 0-0 away draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Iheanacho attracted criticisms from Leicester City fans as a result of his failure to make much impact in the game.

The Nigeria international was on target in Leicester City’s 2-0 away win at Fulham last week but failed to build on that performance at the Molineux.





The 24-year-old was replaced by Jamie Vardy in the 61st minute.

Rodgers expressed satisfaction with the striker’s performance and praised him for his work ethic.

“He worked hard, didn’t have too many opportunities but he gave us everything. He’s not used to playing games close together,” Rodgers said after the game.

Iheanacho has scored once in 12 league appearances for Leicester this season.