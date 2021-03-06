



Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy is irreplaceable and the club will look to ease the goalscoring burden on the English striker by strengthening the squad in the summer transfer window, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Vardy is Leicester’s top scorer with 14 goals in all competitions this season but has netted just once in his last 13 appearances.

The 34-year-old former England international was instrumental in Leicester’s surprise title triumph in 2015-16, when he scored 24 times.

“For me he is irreplaceable. You cannot find anyone there. It is so unique, his story, his qualities and what he has given to Leicester,” Rodgers said.





“For us, it’s more about the actual profile of what we want. I’ll always look to have speed at the top of the field, but are there other attributes that we would look for? But to try to replace him – it’s impossible.”

Rodgers said there was a lot more to come from Vardy, who has scored over 100 league goals for Leicester.

“(He is) an incredible servant for the club, and still has a big contribution to make over this season and the next couple of seasons,” Rodgers said.

“For the number of games we play, and the demands that is put on players…he is not going to be able to play to that rhythm and style every game.

“Our idea in the summer will be to strengthen the squad again.”

Leicester, who are third on 50 points after 27 games, visit Brighton & Hove Albion later on Saturday.