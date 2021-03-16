



Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, believes Jamie Vardy is close to his best.

The Englishman had a hernia operation in January and is now fully match fit.

Vardy was excellent as Leicester beat Sheffield United 5-0 at the weekend.

Rodgers said, per Sky Sports: “You know when he is at his best when he is moving and threatening the backline. He may not have scored but he was very influential.





read also:Rodgers: Iheanacho outstanding in goals and his overall work-rate

“You can see Kelechi’s [Iheanacho] combination with Jamie is very good. Jamie has always had that, it just gets overlooked because we focus on his goals. He has always been a creator also.

“Those two passes he has made for Kel’s goals were absolutely brilliant. He had other chances and was in there, he looked a threat all game. He is more than goals and gives so much to the game.”