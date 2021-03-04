



Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho may have produced “fabulous technique” for his goal but it was not enough to keep him on the pitch for 90 minutes in the 1-1 away draw against Burnley on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international was substituted in the second half of the Premier League clash at Turf Moor as manager Brendan Rodgers tweaked his side’s tactics.

With Iheanacho volleying a sublime equaliser, and generally looking more of a threat than Jamie Vardy, it was perhaps a surprise that the Nigerian was withdrawn when Rodgers switched to 4-3-3.





Rodgers said he felt that Vardy would have taken a chance had it fallen to him, but although the number nine was more involved later in the game, there was no gilt-edged opportunity for him to try to convert.

“It was just tactical. At the beginning of the second half, we were starting to get exposed on the sides, and for that we needed to make the change to 4-3-3,” Rodgers explained after the game.

“Even though Jamie didn’t do much tonight, you would still back him to score if an opportunity came his way.”