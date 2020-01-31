<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jamie Vardy could ‘potentially’ start for Leicester City ahead of Kelechi Iheanacho in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at King Power Stadium, says Brendan Rodgers.

Iheanacho has scored eight times in 13 appearances for the Foxes this term and has led the lines in Vardy’s absence in their last two games.

But he could make way for Vardy, who has fully recovered from an injury after he returned as a substitute during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Aston Villa.





Ahead of the visit of Frank Lampard’s Blues to Filbert Way, Rodgers has revealed that Vardy, 33, has been training well at Belvoir Drive and will be in contention to start.

On whether Vardy could start the clash, the 47-year-old added, “Potentially. He (Vardy) was okay,” Rodgers told the club’s official website.

“We found no side effects after the game. He’s (Vardy) trained today (Thursday) and was good.”