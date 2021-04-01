



Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, has declared Manchester City as champions-elect.

Leicester beat Manchester City 5-2 back in September, but City have since built a 14-point cushion at the top of the table and Rodgers is sure his side will be playing the champions this weekend.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt they will go on and win the league,” he said.

“We, of course, want to make it as difficult as possible but their level of consistency over a long period this season sees them out in front and if they go on and win it, they’ll be very deserving.





“But all the teams they have to play want to make sure they have to fight for it and they have to earn it.”

Leicester sit third, 15 points adrift of City but more importantly seven better off than fifth-placed West Ham in the battle for Champions League places.

“We just look to the next game,” Rodgers said when asked if he had a points target. “The players have been brilliant in keeping their focus and playing very well.

“We just go into each game. Let’s see where we are after the 30th game, but we want to at least be in that top four.”