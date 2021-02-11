



Kelechi Iheanacho’s 94th-minute header was the difference on Wednesday night as Leicester defeated Brighton 1-0 to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Following the match, manager Brendan Rodgers spoke on how difficult it was to break through the Seagulls and their stout back-line.

“It was always going to be a tight game, I felt,” he told LCFC TV. “We played with a back five tonight and they obviously play with a back five and sometimes it’s very hard to break that down.

“I don’t think there were many chances in the game, but I thought our spirit shone through. I thought we were better in the second half, once we changed it.





“I was absolutely delighted. I think everyone was delighted in the stadium, not just the players and staff… media, everyone, because it was so cold!”

Of course, he made note of Iheanacho’s last-minute heroics and tipped his hat to the rest of his side, who helped avoid having to be out in the cold for another half-hour.

“It was quick thinking by the players,” the Northern Irishman added. “They won the corner, played it quickly and caught them unorganised. If they’re organised, they’ve got good height and presence.

“It was a great way to win it, with 25 seconds to go, so we’re delighted.”

Of course, Leicester will quickly switch gears to focus on this weekend’s big Liverpool clash, which could see the Foxes move up to second in the table.