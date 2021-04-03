



Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed the club will open contract talks with Kelechi Iheanacho this summer.

Iheanacho has hit the headlines in recent weeks due to his impressive displays for the club.

The Nigeria international has scored five goals in his last three league appearances for the Foxes and was on Friday.named the Premier League Player of the Month for March.





He has just over one year remaining on the contract he signed when he first swapped Man City for Leicester in 2017.

“He’s definitely someone we would want to have,” said Rodgers.

“You’ve seen the development and the improvements, that’s what you aim to have, a squad that is getting better and that can contribute for you.

“I’m pretty sure there will be something organised between him and his representatives.

“You’re seeing a young player now at the top of his game.