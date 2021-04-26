Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers believes his side will hold on for a top four spot this season.

The Foxes were so close to clinching a Champions League spot last term, but were pipped by Manchester United and Chelsea on the final day.

Rodgers has vowed to ensure that does not happen again, as his side sit in third place with six games remaining.





“If you think of last year, a lot of the players had never been consistently up there near the top, so it was a great learning experience,” said Rodgers ahead of Monday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

“We have evolved over the course of the season. It’s definitely a different feel this season, but it doesn’t make it any easier.

“You’ve seen the control in the team, the maturity in the team is improving all the time and we are playing at a good level.”