<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has hailed Wilfred Ndidi’s contribution to the Foxes squad this season, adding that the Super Eagles defensive midfielder can be likened to a soldier.

Ndidi has been absolutely phenomenal this term for Leicester who are pushing Liverpool for the title and currently boast a six-game winning streak in the league.

The Nigeria international has also re-affirmed his status as the best tackler in the English top-flight this season by creating a platform for Foxes’ attacking players to thrive.

Rodgers however stressed, in a news conference ahead of his side Premier League clash against Watford on Wednesday, the relevance of Ndidi to his team.

“He’s an incredible player. We have lots of artists and he’s the soldier,”

“He provides the platform for the attacking players. Every top team needs a player like that. He’s been phenomenal in the time I’ve been here.”

The former Nigeria youth international will hope to put in an exceptional display when his side face Watford in the English Premier League on Wednesday.