Leicester City assistant coach, Chris Davies, believes Kelechi Iheanacho can be a resourceful player for the club in the EPL next season after the forward netted a brace in Saturday’s pre-season friendly 2-2 draw at Rotherham United.

Iheanacho has bounced back from a difficult spell last season, scoring three goals in his last two games for the Foxes.

A delighted Davies also heaps plaudits on the former Manchester City player who was omitted from Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt due to his poor club form.

“(I’m) Very pleased,” Davies said after Saturday’s game at the New York Stadium.

“Kel (Iheanacho) is a threat. He’s got a lot of attribute, (he’s) quick, strong, has a good technique, he’s a finisher, and it’s difficult.

“He’s playing second fiddle really to one of the Premier League’s best striker’s in Vards, so he has to be patient, he has to do his best to develop himself through training.

“He’s been doing that. He’s come back hungry and strong, he scored a hat-trick in a pre-season training game the other day and now he’s done that today.

“He scored two, he could have had more and to be fair the goals he did score, he took them very well. There are a couple more he could have scored but we need goals and it’s really promising.”