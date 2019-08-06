<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Spanish LaLiga side Leganes have stepped up their bid for Nigeria defender, Kenneth Omeruo, with the hope of landing him on a permanent deal from Premier League club, Chelsea this summer.

According to a report in Spanish daily Marca, Leganes have upped their bid to €4.5m from the earlier €4m which was rejected by Chelsea.

Chelsea are however holding out for a higher fee in the region of €6m for the centre-back.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Léganes and made 28 league appearances for the Manuel Pellegrino’s men.

The Nigeria international linked up with Chelsea from Belgian club, Standard Liege in January 2012 and was immediately loaned out to Dutch Eredivisie outfit, ADO Den Haag.

He also had loan stints with English Championship side Middlesbrough, as well as Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor in the Turkish League.

Omeruo is yet to play an official game for Chelsea and is longest serving player in the club’s current roster.