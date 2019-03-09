



Nigeria forward Lucky Omeruo has joined his elder brother Kenneth Omeruo at LaLiga outfit CD Leganes on a one-year contract with an option of another year.

Lucky, 24, however, will not immediately have the opportunity of playing along with his brother as he will start with the second team.

Lucky Omeruo will look to impress with the B team of Leganes for a chance of playing with the main team.

The talented forward once had stints with Maltese clubs Birkirkara F.C. and Pembroke Athleta FC.

Lucky won the Maltese league title with Pembroke Athleta in 2015.

The young striker was once part of Nigeria’s U-20 and the U-23 teams but failed to make much impact.

His brother, Kenneth is loan at Leganes from English Premier League side Chelsea.