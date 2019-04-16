<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo says he’s pleased with his performance and team home draw with Real Madrid on Monday.

The on-loan Chelsea defender was handed a return back to the starting line up of CD Leganes and he didn’t disappoint on the night Leganes turned the heat on Zidane’s men.

Omeruo who has missed Leganes last three games said picking a point against Real Madrid at home isn’t bad.

“We are pleased to pick a point than to lose at home,” he told journalists.

“It was a very tough game that was full of action.

“We actually wanted to win the game because we prepare very well for the match, but it ended in a draw.”

The result lifted Leganes to 11th position on the table with 41 points from 32 matches.