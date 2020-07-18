



Kenneth Omeruo’s coach at Leganes Javier Aguirre does not believe Real Madrid will take their final day clash lightly despite having already secured the title in La Liga.

Lega must defeat Los Blancos on the final day of the season and hope Celta Vigo – whom they trail by one point in the standings – do not win away at basement side Espanyol, who have already been relegated.

Aguirre was appointed at the Madrid-based club in November with the club at the foot of La Liga and despite an initial upturn in results, has had to deal with an increasingly challenging situation.

In January, star forward Youssef En-Nesyri was sold to Sevilla and the following month the club were powerless to stop their other main striking option Martin Braithwaite joining Barcelona in an ‘emergency’ transfer when his release clause was activated.

Leganes have collected 10 points in their last four games – in which they have not conceded a goal – to give themselves a real chance of avoiding the drop, but still require a minor miracle on the final day as Madrid have won all 10 of their matches since Spanish football resumed last month.





“We are going to try, like always,” Aguirre said, as cited by Marca. “The other result does not depend on us and we cannot ask anyone for anything if we do not succeed ourselves. Humility is what defines this team.

“Madrid are an incredible team. They have the winning gene, they have multiples challenges during this game, like Benzema winning the Pichichi (top scorer award), they don’t relax at all. I look forward to Madrid as always, to facing the best Madrid.”

The Mexican went on to say how proud he has been of his players all season, grinding out results in the most difficult of circumstances and battling against the odds.

Aguirre explained: “If you see the players who played in Bilbao, most of them were not there when we arrived. And we have risked our lives with them on the pitch, I loved that they showed their faces and that fills you with pride.”