



Leeds United recorded a remarkable 2-1 away win against Manchester City in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Stuart Dallas gave Leeds United the lead three minutes before the break.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men just before the break when Liam Cooper was dismissed for an ugly lunge on Gabriel Jesus.





City set up camp in the Leeds half with the extra man but Marcelo Bielsa’s men were dogged in their defending and it took until 14 minutes from time to level it up when Ferran Torres struck.

The game only looked like going one way from that moment but Leeds continued to dig in and sensationally staged a devastating counter-attack which was finished off by the tireless Dallas as Leeds managed to win despite having just two shots on goal to City’s 29.