<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Football Insider claim Arsenal have a clause in Eddie Nketiah’s contract allowing them to recall him if he hasn’t played a certain number of minutes by the time the January transfer window opens.

According to Football Insider sources, Leeds are now actively looking for a striker to replace Nketiah, planning for the expected return to the Gunners.

Admittedly, the reason the 20-year-old hasn’t had as many minutes as Arsenal would have wanted is partially down to injury. Nketiah suffered an injury at the start of November from which he’s still yet to return.

All the same, the Arsenal loanee has only played 430 minutes in all competitions this season, the equivalent of fewer than five matches. Though he’s technically made 12 appearances, only two were in the starting lineup, and neither of those were in the league.

It’s clear that with or without the injury, Nketiah wasn’t close to being first-choice under Marcelo Bielsa. He’s scored five goals and won a penalty so far, but it hasn’t earned him more than a bench role.

If that doesn’t change, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to see Arsenal recalling their academy product, either to keep or send on loan somewhere else.