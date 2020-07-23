



Newly promoted Premier League side Leeds United are interested in signing Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis in the summer.

According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Premier League new boys have started preparation ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and are eager to acquire the services of the Nigeria international.

It is believed Dennis is keen on a move away from Club Brugge having reiterated his desire to play in a bigger league.





The 22-year-old has already been linked with a host of Premier League clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United.

Brugge on their own part wants between €20m and €25m for the player but it is not certain if any club-side will be willing to pay such a sum due to the COVID-19 induced economic recession.

Dennis who joined Brugge from Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk in 2016, scored nine goals and registered two assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Blue-Black this season.