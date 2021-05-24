Kalvin Phillips is being treated for a shoulder injury suffered against West Brom on Sunday; England manager Gareth Southgate names his 26-man Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday; Phillips started England’s three World Cup qualifying matches in March

Rob Dorsett reports that the shoulder injury picked up by Kalvin Phillips in Leeds’ final game of the season is a real concern for England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the Euros, but the midfielder should be fit to make the squad.

The midfielder suffered a shoulder injury in the dying minutes of Leeds’ final Premier League game of the season against West Brom on Sunday when challenging Grady Diangana.

On Monday, Leeds said the injury is currently being treated conservatively, but added Phillips should be fit for the start of the Euros campaign next month.





Phillips, who was on target in the 3-1 win at Elland Road, was booked in the fourth minute of injury time for the tackle but did not go off as Leeds had already made three substitutions.

The 25-year-old started all three of March’s World Cup Qualifiers for England, having made his international debut last year against Denmark.

England manager Gareth Southgate names his 26-man Euros squad on Tuesday at 1pm.

Southgate is planning to include both Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire in his squad, providing medical reports suggest they will be able to play some part in the tournament.

After warm-up matches against Austria (June 2) and Romania (June 6), England kick-off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley on June 13, before remaining group games against Scotland on June 18 and Czech Republic on June 22.