Leeds United are delighted to announce the appointment of Argentine Marcelo Bielsa in the role of head coach.

Bielsa has previously enjoyed success as head coach of the Argentina and Chile national teams, as well as at club level with Newell’s Old Boys, Athletic Bilbao and Marseille.

The 62-year-old has won top flight league titles in Argentina with Newell’s Old Boys and Vélez Sársfield, whilst also guided Bilbao to the UEFA Europa League final and the Copa del Rey final, during his time in charge of the Spanish club.

On his appointment, Bielsa said: “I am delighted to accept the role of head coach at Leeds United.

“It has always been my ambition to work in England and I have had several opportunities to do so during my career, however I have always felt it was important to wait for the right project to come along and so when a club with Leeds United’s history made me an offer, it was impossible to turn down.

“I am excited for the challenge ahead and I look forward to collaborating with Victor, Andrea and Angus, as we work hard to achieve great things at this football club.”

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “I am thrilled to welcome Marcelo and his staff to Leeds United.

“He is a coach that I have admired for many years and when the opportunity arose to bring him to Elland Road, we made it our top priority for the summer.

“Marcelo has a wealth of experience and he will use that to create a new culture and a winning mentality at our football club.

“I would like to thank Victor Orta and Angus Kinnear for all of the hard work that has gone into this appointment and I look forward to progressing together.”

Bielsa has signed a two year deal at Elland Road with the club holding an option for a further year.